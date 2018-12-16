What’s better than a pipeline from high school to the University of Michigan? The Wolverines coaching staff has managed to create something of the sort at schools such as Cass (Mich.) Tech and even Flanagan (Fla.) high where they landed Devin Bush, Devin Gil and Josh Metellus in 2016, all of whom started on defense this season for the Wolverines.

Well, St. Edward (Ohio) High is becoming the same thing, as Michigan is set to sign 2019 wide receiver Quintel Kent, safety Caden Kolesar, and new addition Jordan Castleberry to the team this Wednesday. Castleberry committed to Michigan last night as a Preferred Walk-On [PWO], but that doesn't mean he should be slept on.






