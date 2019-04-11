Michigan Football Recruiting: Jordan Turner Talks U-M Visit, Position, More
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan offered Farmington (Mich.) High three-star outside linebacker Jordan Turner in mid-January and has moved him up their board since then. The 6-3, 225-pounder visited Ann Arbor a couple of times since being offered and is starting to feel really good about things at Michigan.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news