With the season just about behind them Michigan will now be able to turn their attention to recruiting at an even higher rate. After the disappointing loss to rival Ohio State, it was an Ohioan that became one of the first to receive an offer from U-M when the Wolverines reached out to 6-4, 265 pound Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder offensive lineman Jakob James.

James had planned to visit Michigan this season, but due to unforeseen circumstances he was unable to make the trip. Regardless, he’s already got a date in mind for his first trip to Ann Arbor.





