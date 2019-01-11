Michigan Football Recruiting: Julian Fleming Comments On Gattis To Michigan
Just a couple of weeks ago, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming dropped a loaded top ten and Michigan made the cut.
TOP 10 pic.twitter.com/Ap29y3pMLh— 🃏0J4🃏 (@julian_040) December 25, 2018
Alabama also made the cut and former wide receivers coach and new U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is a big reason for that. The 6-3, 210-pound Fleming has a great bond with Gattis already and is excited to continue it now that Gattis is in Ann Arbor.
