{{ timeAgo('2019-01-11 13:44:10 -0600') }} football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Julian Fleming Comments On Gattis To Michigan

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming has a great relationship with Josh Gattis and is likely even higher on Michigan than before.
Rivals.com

Just a couple of weeks ago, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming dropped a loaded top ten and Michigan made the cut.

Alabama also made the cut and former wide receivers coach and new U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is a big reason for that. The 6-3, 210-pound Fleming has a great bond with Gattis already and is excited to continue it now that Gattis is in Ann Arbor.

