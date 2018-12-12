Michigan Football Recruiting: JuTahn McClain Recaps U-M Visit
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
This past weekend was billed was supposed to be just eight official visitors but Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star all-purpose back JuTahn McClain decided to come along for the ride with teammate and Michigan commit Erick All. The 5-9, 176-pounder seemed to thoroughly enjoy his time on campus with his friend and the rest of the future Wolverines.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news