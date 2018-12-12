Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-12 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: JuTahn McClain Recaps U-M Visit

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Ok3pzbc74tzjeqsh6wae
Three-star all-purpose back JuTahn McClain might just follow his friend Erick All to Ann Arbor.
JuTahn McClain

This past weekend was billed was supposed to be just eight official visitors but Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star all-purpose back JuTahn McClain decided to come along for the ride with teammate and Michigan commit Erick All. The 5-9, 176-pounder seemed to thoroughly enjoy his time on campus with his friend and the rest of the future Wolverines.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}