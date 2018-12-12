Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

This past weekend was billed was supposed to be just eight official visitors but Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star all-purpose back JuTahn McClain decided to come along for the ride with teammate and Michigan commit Erick All. The 5-9, 176-pounder seemed to thoroughly enjoy his time on campus with his friend and the rest of the future Wolverines.