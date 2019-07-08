While Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings has struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons, the potential he flashed his freshman season caught the eye of Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Mullings committed to play for Brown shortly after the Wolverines recent huge visit weekend at the end of June. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald said Mullings is a special linebacker.

“He’s a big kid,” MacDonald said. “He’s got huge hands and huge feet. When he walks in the door, he’s not your average looking kid. He’s very athletic and he runs well. He’s playing at about 225, just trying keep his weight down relatively low. He’s got track speed … He ran pretty much an 11 [second] 100-meter, so he runs well. He runs to the ball and he has a nose for the ball. He’s a natural kid at linebacker.”