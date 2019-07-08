Michigan Football Recruiting: Kalel Mullings' Coach Discusses His Game
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
While Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings has struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons, the potential he flashed his freshman season caught the eye of Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.
Mullings committed to play for Brown shortly after the Wolverines recent huge visit weekend at the end of June. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald said Mullings is a special linebacker.
“He’s a big kid,” MacDonald said. “He’s got huge hands and huge feet. When he walks in the door, he’s not your average looking kid. He’s very athletic and he runs well. He’s playing at about 225, just trying keep his weight down relatively low. He’s got track speed … He ran pretty much an 11 [second] 100-meter, so he runs well. He runs to the ball and he has a nose for the ball. He’s a natural kid at linebacker.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news