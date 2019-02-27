Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham was the first member of Michigan's 2020 class but a couple of coaches that recruited him are no longer on staff. Former wide receivers coach Jim McElwain is now the head coach at Central Michigan and former passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton is preparing for his first season as a head coach in the XFL. Because of that, last weekend's visit to Ann Arbor was very important for Branham and he left feeling very content with where things stand between him and some of the new coaches.