Michigan Football Recruiting: Kicker & Long Snapper Commit To U-M As PWOs
Michigan has a few scholarship specialists on the roster in punter Brad Robbins and kicker Quinn Nordin but it's walk-on guys like kicker Jake Moody and punter Will Hart who were on the field during important situations last fall. Both Moody and Hart have been put on scholarship but they came in as walk-on guys. That's why it's important to keep an eye on preferred walk-on commitments that have occurred over the last couple of days.
Dexter (Mich.) High kicker Karl Kerska
Michigan is doing very well with in-state walk-on kicker Jake Moody so the staff decided to go back to the well for Kerska. The senior kicker grew up a Michigan fan and is beyond excited to be a part of the program.
Truly blessed & beyond excited to announce that I am officially committing to the University of Michigan! I’d like to thank God, my family & my coaches. Thank You @kornbluekicking @kyle_brindza & @phil_jacobs16 for all of the help & support in making this dream come true! #goblue pic.twitter.com/qUdIxwSruu— Karl Kerska🇺🇸 (@karl_kerska) January 31, 2019
Kerska is listed at 6-3, 200 pounds and is considered the No. 1 kicker in Michigan and the No. 22 kicker in the country per Brandon Kornblue of Kornblue Kicking. Kerska is also quite the punter and is tabbed as the No. 35 punter in the country by Kornblue Kicking.
Alpharetta (Ga.) High long snapper William Wagner
Wagner is from Georgia so it's a nice get for Michigan to go down there and nab him. He's a talented snapper and could hold the spot down once he's given the chance. The senior gave his explanation for why U-M is the place for him.
"I chose Michigan because it has the best combination of academics and football," Wagner said. "I have also enjoyed the relationship that I have made with Coach [Don] Brown."
Committed!! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/sgWNk83ybU— William Wagner (@Williamwagner55) January 31, 2019
Wagner is listed at 6-2, 250 pounds and is considered the No. 24 long snapper in the country per Chris Rubio of Rubio Long Snapping. Rubio himself gave Wagner pretty solid reviews after seeing him person at several events over the past couple of years.
"Wagner was solid at the Rubio Long Snapping Fall Camp in Georgia on December 2, 2018," Rubio said. "Big and thick long snapper that can snap with great power. Very high academics make him a long snapper that can snap a high level ball at a very high level institution. Snapping full power and following through all the way to the punter will push Wagner all the way to the top.
"Wagner was also very solid at the TOP 12 Camp this summer in California. He looks like a college athlete right now. Wagner is starting to snap with a lot of confidence and the ball is traveling back to the punter at college speeds already. Need to see Wanger continue to work on his athleticism and make sure he is leading with his elbows to create more overall whip on the ball. Great attitude and the sky is the limit for Wagner."
