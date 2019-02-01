Dexter (Mich.) High kicker Karl Kerska is viewed as one of the top kickers in the country by Kornblue Kicking. Karl Kerska

Michigan has a few scholarship specialists on the roster in punter Brad Robbins and kicker Quinn Nordin but it's walk-on guys like kicker Jake Moody and punter Will Hart who were on the field during important situations last fall. Both Moody and Hart have been put on scholarship but they came in as walk-on guys. That's why it's important to keep an eye on preferred walk-on commitments that have occurred over the last couple of days.

Dexter (Mich.) High kicker Karl Kerska

Michigan is doing very well with in-state walk-on kicker Jake Moody so the staff decided to go back to the well for Kerska. The senior kicker grew up a Michigan fan and is beyond excited to be a part of the program.

Truly blessed & beyond excited to announce that I am officially committing to the University of Michigan! I’d like to thank God, my family & my coaches. Thank You @kornbluekicking @kyle_brindza & @phil_jacobs16 for all of the help & support in making this dream come true! #goblue pic.twitter.com/qUdIxwSruu — Karl Kerska🇺🇸 (@karl_kerska) January 31, 2019

Kerska is listed at 6-3, 200 pounds and is considered the No. 1 kicker in Michigan and the No. 22 kicker in the country per Brandon Kornblue of Kornblue Kicking. Kerska is also quite the punter and is tabbed as the No. 35 punter in the country by Kornblue Kicking.

Alpharetta (Ga.) High long snapper William Wagner

Wagner is from Georgia so it's a nice get for Michigan to go down there and nab him. He's a talented snapper and could hold the spot down once he's given the chance. The senior gave his explanation for why U-M is the place for him. "I chose Michigan because it has the best combination of academics and football," Wagner said. "I have also enjoyed the relationship that I have made with Coach [Don] Brown."

