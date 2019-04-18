Michigan Football Recruiting: Luke Hill Updates Recruitment, Talks U-M
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star cornerback Luke Hill and several of his teammates visited Michigan in mid-February and attended a basketball game against the home-state Terrapins but also spent time seeing the football side of things. The 5-11, 170-pounder recently thought back to that Michigan visit and remembered a couple of key things about the trip.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news