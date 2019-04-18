Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Luke Hill Updates Recruitment, Talks U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Hddhedklmn7bp5ih2pbm
Four-star cornerback Luke Hill would be a tough pull for Michigan but the Wolverines are in the mix.
Katie Brown

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star cornerback Luke Hill and several of his teammates visited Michigan in mid-February and attended a basketball game against the home-state Terrapins but also spent time seeing the football side of things. The 5-11, 170-pounder recently thought back to that Michigan visit and remembered a couple of key things about the trip.

