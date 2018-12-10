Michigan Football Recruiting: Makari Paige Talks U-M, Partridge, Meyer
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige visited Michigan for the SMU and Penn State games this fall and enjoyed both trips. The 6-3, 185-pounder got a chance to see things very closely and spend a little bit of time with the coaches despite their busy agendas.
