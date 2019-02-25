Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 14:10:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Maliq Carr Sees A Fit At U-M After Visit

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Lugcvhotquk6rpxt1fbg
Four-star wide receiver Maliq Carr has made quite a run on the recruiting trail as of late.
Brandon Brown

At 6-5, 215 pounds and with an exceptional basketball background, Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star Maliq Carr is very intriguing as a wide receiver prospect. The Michigan coaches think so too as evidenced by his offer back in mid-November. The big receiver was on campus for the first time in a while over the weekend and really had a solid experience.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}