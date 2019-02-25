Mazzccua is pledge No. 7 in Michigan's 2020 class, which is now ranked No. 9 in the country according to the Rivals.com team rankings.

Mazzccua just picked up his offer at the end of January but immediately gave Michigan a hard look and took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor a couple of weekends ago. Now he's member of Michigan's 2020 class. The junior is still getting it going on the recruiting trail but has a couple of solid offers from schools like Maryland, Syracuse and Virginia Tech among others.

Physically, Mazzccua is about as impressive as they come. He's got a nice, thick build but also has pretty good length. He's listed as a tackle but plays mostly guard in high school and may also play there at the next level. At 6-6 and nearly 300 pounds he's versatile and really seems to have all of the tools to play just about any position on the O-line, including left tackle.

The big junior can really move. His highlight tape is filled with play after play of him getting out and pulling and making a lot of really effective blocks downfield. That's what coaches love to see when watching tape of big offensive lineman. Mazzccua looks exactly like the 2020 version of 2019 signee Trente Jones in terms of his size, athleticism and potential to climb the ranks.

Overall, Mazzccua looks like the kind of prospect who will really blow up moving forward. Several of Michigan's 2020 pledges have already done that and Mazzccua looks to be next in line. He'll continue to get better from a technical standpoint and he should also continue to get slightly bigger and stronger. He already looks like a candidate to get his fourth star.