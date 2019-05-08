Michigan Football Recruiting: Michael Williams Is Young But U-M Is In Early
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan is recruiting West Bloomfield High School aggressively and the trend is already continuing in the 2022 class. The Wolverines offered freshman outside linebacker Michael Williams more than a month ago and the young athlete could not be happier about it.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news