Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 19:33:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Monkell Goodwine Reflects Back On U-M Offer

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Mvh8t1ppysk6yx1mjgjv
Michigan was offer No. 1 for Monkell Goodwine long ago but things are pretty cool between the two parties right now.
Brandon Brown

Michigan was the first program to offer Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy sophomore strongside defensive end Monkell Goodwine all the way back in January of 2018. Since then, things haven't progressed much between U-M and the 6-4, 264-pounder, but he's still so young that there's always time to pick back up.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}