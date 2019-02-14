Michigan Football Recruiting: Myles Rowser Ecstatic Over U-M Offer
Belleville (Mich.) High freshman athlete Myles Rowser has been around Michigan a lot over the past year or so. The 5-10, 175-pounder is the younger brother of 2020 U-M commit Andre Seldon so those visits will likely continue. The only difference moving forward is that Rowser will do so as an offered prospect from this day on.
