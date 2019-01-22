Michigan Football Recruiting: Myles Rowser On U-M's Radar, Visits Again
Belleville (Mich.) High freshman athlete Myles Rowser is the younger brother of Michigan commit Andre Seldon but is turning into quite the prospect himself. The 5-10, 175-pounder already has an offer from Western Michigan and more are certainly on the way. He's been to U-M a lot was back on campus on Saturday for an unofficial visit.
