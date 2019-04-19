Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 16:20:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Naquan Brown Talks U-M Offer, Relationships

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Phchfzv1vbcbdixvmvzz
Sophomore defensive end Naquan Brown is planning to visit Michigan
Brandon Brown

Michigan offered Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes sophomore weakside defensive end Naquan Brown on April 1 and it definitely wasn't an April Fools joke. The 6-3, 200-pounder is already off to a good start with the U-M coaches and is looking forward to progressing those relationships.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}