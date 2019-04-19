Michigan Football Recruiting: Naquan Brown Talks U-M Offer, Relationships
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan offered Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes sophomore weakside defensive end Naquan Brown on April 1 and it definitely wasn't an April Fools joke. The 6-3, 200-pounder is already off to a good start with the U-M coaches and is looking forward to progressing those relationships.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news