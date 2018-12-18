Michigan Football Recruiting: Near Five-Star Andrew Gentry Talks U-M
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Not only will Michigan be competing with both Notre Dame and Ohio State on the field for years to come, they also do so on the recruiting trail. One such player interested in the trio of programs is 2020 Littleton (Colo.) Columbine offensive tackle Andrew Gentry.
“It was a great visit [at Notre Dame this past weekend],” Gentry said.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news