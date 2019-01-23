Michigan Football Recruiting: Newly Offered Kalen King Visits U-M
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
It's been a season or two since Michigan had any real targets at Cass Tech in Detroit but the U-M staff recently offered a couple of Technicians including sophomore cornerback Kalen King. The 5-10, 160-pounder quickly decided to make his way to campus to see how a visit felt as an offered prospect.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news