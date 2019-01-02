Nolan Rumler was one of Michigan’s earliest commits in the 2019 class, and it’s been a while since the Michigan signee made the decision to go blue. He’s never looked back though, and now the four time state champion in the state of Ohio is ready to get up to Ann Arbor and kick things off.

The 6-4, 320 pound guard took his official visit to Michigan a couple of weeks ago with fellow signees Trente Jones, Joey Velazquez and others and had a good time.






