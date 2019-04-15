Michigan Football Recruiting: Olu Fashanu: 'U-M Is One Of My Top Schools'
Washington D.C. Gonzaga Prep four-star offensive tackle Olu Fashanu was offered by Michigan in early-February but he may be at or near the top of offensive line coach Ed Warinner's wishlist. The 6-5, 290-pounder recently stopped by Ann Arbor and could not have had a better experience.
