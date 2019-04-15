Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Olu Fashanu: 'U-M Is One Of My Top Schools'

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Adexzp7012uhw7d6gurd
Four-star offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is starting to look like a very real option for Michigan.
Brandon Brown

Washington D.C. Gonzaga Prep four-star offensive tackle Olu Fashanu was offered by Michigan in early-February but he may be at or near the top of offensive line coach Ed Warinner's wishlist. The 6-5, 290-pounder recently stopped by Ann Arbor and could not have had a better experience.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}