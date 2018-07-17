Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-17 12:17:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

H0dgqnhtwcarnifjo2oa
Jim Harbaugh is working on welcoming the next talent-loaded class of Wolverines.

Jim_S is back, joining senior editor John Borton to talk Michigan football recruiting, junior quarterback Shea Patterson and more.

Jim dives deep into various position groups in this segment, projecting how the Wolverines might finish out the 2019 class. Here's the podcast…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}