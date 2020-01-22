Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S returns to deliver the goods on the state of Michigan football recruiting, including its impact on the attempt to close the gap with teams the Wolverines need to overcome.
Jim provides his own state of the union address regarding the fortunes of Jim Harbaugh's crew, and discusses at length with senior editor John Borton the road ahead.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…
