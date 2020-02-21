News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The Fort's own Jim_S joins the podcast, delivering a comprehensive view of U-M football recruiting and the start to the 2021 class.

Jim joins senior editor John Borton to lay out some takes on how Michigan might close a perceived recruiting gap with elite programs, and then breaks down how the Wolverines are doing on the class at hand, with a strong year in state.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown has proven a leader in identifying strong prospects for Michigan.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown has proven a leader in identifying strong prospects for Michigan.

Here is what Jim_S had to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}