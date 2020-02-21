Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S joins the podcast, delivering a comprehensive view of U-M football recruiting and the start to the 2021 class.
Jim joins senior editor John Borton to lay out some takes on how Michigan might close a perceived recruiting gap with elite programs, and then breaks down how the Wolverines are doing on the class at hand, with a strong year in state.
Here is what Jim_S had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook