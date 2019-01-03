Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Talking Hill, Hinton And Johnson

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Gqtek5ohbnkhr7ngzps6
Graphic by Brandon Brown

Brandon Brown hosts and talks about Michigan's three signees who are participating in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas — Daxton Hill, Christopher Hinton and Cornelius Johnson.



---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}