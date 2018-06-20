Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch recently took an unofficial visit to Michigan and seemed to enjoy his time. The 6-3, 222-pounder has been quiet since returning home but he did post some photos of himself in the winged helmet and sure look good in the maize and blue.

Crouch is considered the No. 1 athlete and No. 5 overall prospect in the country. It once looked like Crouch was destined to play running back at the next level but it now looks like he'll focus more on linebacker.

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman gave a quick breakdown of Crouch's future based on his spring visits and where he still plans to check out in the future.

"The schools in the south have the best chance to land him," Friedman said. "Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida State are the major players in his recruitment but clearly Michigan isn’t out of it. There’s ground to make up, for sure but since he visited again that’s a good sign for the Wolverines."