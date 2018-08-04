Kent is pledge No. 19 in Michigan's 2019 class and comes as no surprise once he picked up his official offer earlier this week. After receiving wide receiver MVP honors and an offer after the prospect camp in Ann Arbor on June 18, Kent left with a good feeling about Michigan and his recruitment. He loves everything about Michigan — the academics, the facilities, the offense and the coaching staff.

His only other offers were from Bowling Green and Kent State so obviously U-M was in the driver's seat once the offer was doled out. The staff obviously liked what they saw in person so it became a matter of whether or not U-M would take a commitment from him. Once Kent received the official offer on Wednesday, it was all but over.