{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 11:00:00 -0600') }}

Michigan Football Recruiting: Quinten Johnson Is Officially A Wolverine

Brandon Brown
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Four-star safety Quinten Johnson may or may not have signed in December but it doesn't matter now.
Adam Friedman

Washington D.C. St. John's College High four-star safety Quinten Johnson committed to Michigan in July but it wasn't officially official until yesterday. The 6-0, 195-pounder revisited why Michigan was always the spot for him after a signing ceremony at his high school yesterday.

