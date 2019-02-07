Michigan Football Recruiting: Quinten Johnson Is Officially A Wolverine
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Washington D.C. St. John's College High four-star safety Quinten Johnson committed to Michigan in July but it wasn't officially official until yesterday. The 6-0, 195-pounder revisited why Michigan was always the spot for him after a signing ceremony at his high school yesterday.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news