Michigan Football Recruiting: Rashawn Williams Feels Like A U-M Lean

Austin Fox and Brandon Brown
TheWolverine.com
Four-star wide receiver Rashawn Williams seems to be growing more and more fond of Michigan.
Brandon Brown

For a while, it looked like Detroit Martin Luther King four-star wide receiver Rashawn Williams was destined to end up at Ohio State. The 6-0, 178-pounder still likes the Buckeyes but he sure seems to be feeling the home-state Wolverines a lot these days.

