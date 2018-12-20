Michigan Football Recruiting: Recapping U-M's 2019 Class
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Michigan just inked 25 players of 27 committed in the 2019 class and filled a lot of needs in doing so. The group ranks No. 9 on Rivals.com's team rankings and brought in players at just about every position on the field.
Here is a look back at the impressive finish on the recruiting grail and as the '19 class as a whole:
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news