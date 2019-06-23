Reece Atteberry Goes Blue
Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
This is a dream come true! 100% committed! Thank you @CoachJim4UM, @Thee_Matty_D, @4Warinner, @_b_blanes, Coach Castillo and the rest of the staff🔵〽️ #goblue @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/t1L37nwAIU— Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) June 24, 2019
During Atteberry's recruitment, it looked like he might go to either Notre Dame or Ohio State, but spots along the offensive line have filled up at both those spots. He has been high on Michigan’s board for a while and had the Wolverines in his top five. His official visit to Michigan this weekend for the huge event must have gone well.
Atteberry has the build and the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line and his only other official visit was to Duke on June 18.
Attebery is the third offensive lineman in the 2020 class and pledge No. 14 in Michigan’s class. The other offensive lineman in the class are Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star Zak Zinter and Baltimore (Md.) St. Francis Michael Mazzccua three-star and they were all on the visit. Both previous offensive line commits are versatile players like Atteberry, which gives Michigan flexibility in its recruiting.
