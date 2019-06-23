This is a dream come true! 100% committed! Thank you @CoachJim4UM , @Thee_Matty_D , @4Warinner , @_b_blanes , Coach Castillo and the rest of the staff🔵〽️ #goblue @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/t1L37nwAIU

During Atteberry's recruitment, it looked like he might go to either Notre Dame or Ohio State, but spots along the offensive line have filled up at both those spots. He has been high on Michigan’s board for a while and had the Wolverines in his top five. His official visit to Michigan this weekend for the huge event must have gone well.

Atteberry has the build and the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line and his only other official visit was to Duke on June 18.