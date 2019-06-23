Three-star offensive lineman Reece Atteberry committed to Michigan. (Brandon Brown)

Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

During Atteberry's recruitment, it looked like he might go to either Notre Dame or Ohio State, but spots along the offensive line have filled up at both of those schools. He has been high on Michigan’s board for a while and had the Wolverines in his top five. His official visit to Michigan this weekend for the huge event obviously went well. His only other official visit was to Duke on June 18.