Reece Atteberry Goes Blue
Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
This is a dream come true! 100% committed! Thank you @CoachJim4UM, @Thee_Matty_D, @4Warinner, @_b_blanes, Coach Castillo and the rest of the staff🔵〽️ #goblue @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/t1L37nwAIU— Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) June 24, 2019
During Atteberry's recruitment, it looked like he might go to either Notre Dame or Ohio State, but spots along the offensive line have filled up at both of those schools. He has been high on Michigan’s board for a while and had the Wolverines in his top five. His official visit to Michigan this weekend for the huge event obviously went well. His only other official visit was to Duke on June 18.
Attebery is the third offensive lineman in the 2020 class and pledge No. 14 in Michigan’s class. He, like the other two, have the build and the versatility to play almost anywhere along the offensive line. The other offensive linemen in the class are Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter and Baltimore (Md.) St. Francis three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua. All three linemen were on their official visit in Ann Arbor over the weekend. With all three commits being very versatile players, Michigan can continue to pursue a specific long, lean tackle type to round out the haul.
