Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Analyst Breaks Down Reece Atteberry
Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry can play at every position along the offensive line.
Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney likes what Michigan is getting in Atteberry.
“I think he’s a kid that can move,” Gorney said. “He can move really well. He’s an athletic offensive tackle. He’s got good hands. He’s a kid I also think can add good weight and get bigger. Those are the kinds of things that stand out.”
