{{ timeAgo('2019-07-03 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Analyst Breaks Down Reece Atteberry

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Three-star offensive lineman Reece Atteberry can play multiple positions for Michigan football. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry can play at every position along the offensive line.

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney likes what Michigan is getting in Atteberry.

“I think he’s a kid that can move,” Gorney said. “He can move really well. He’s an athletic offensive tackle. He’s got good hands. He’s a kid I also think can add good weight and get bigger. Those are the kinds of things that stand out.”

