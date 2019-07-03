Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry can play at every position along the offensive line.

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney likes what Michigan is getting in Atteberry.

“I think he’s a kid that can move,” Gorney said. “He can move really well. He’s an athletic offensive tackle. He’s got good hands. He’s a kid I also think can add good weight and get bigger. Those are the kinds of things that stand out.”