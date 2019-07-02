News More News
Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Analyst Discusses Jordan Morant

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Four-star safety Jordan Morant committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant is the lone player at his position in Michigan’s 2020 class.

Morant is currently ranked as the No. 20 safety in the 2020 class according to Rivals. Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman likes what the Wolverines are getting in Morant.

“Morant is an excellent player,” Friedman said. “He’s a very smart player and somebody who I think could make a difference. I’m a little worried about his speed in the open field moving backwards. He’s going to play centerfield for them. Dax [Hill] is I think going to play further down into the box. Morant, if he plays centerfield, you’ve got to worry about him a little bit, guys getting behind him right now.”

