Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Camp Series Recap - New Jersey

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Three-star tight end Cam Large is quite the specimen. (Nick Lucero)

The weather definitely didn't cooperate in New Jersey but a lot of solid players still showed up to compete. More than 25 prospects with a Michigan offer signed up for the camp but less than 10 showed. Still, a few noteworthy names popped up in Somerset, N.J. and did their best to show out in a downpour. Here's a breakdown of the performances and a quick look at the recruitment of the prospects with a Michigan offer

