Michigan Football Recruiting: Roman Wilson's Coach Breaks Down His Game
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Honolulu St. Louis three-star wide receiver Roman Wilson is a speedy wide receiver for Michigan’s offense.
Last summer, Wilson ran a verified 4.37-second 40-yard dash and had an a 3.96-second shuttle time earlier this summer at a regional for The Opening. However, Wilson is not only adding speed to the Wolverines’ 2020 recruiting class.
St. Louis head coach Cal Lee said Wilson has an incredible work ethic, which he will bring with him to Ann Arbor.
“He’s got that attitude of trying to get better all the time,” Lee said. “He’s a good athlete, but besides that, just his effort on the field is tremendous. He just wants to get better and better.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news