Honolulu St. Louis three-star wide receiver Roman Wilson is a speedy wide receiver for Michigan’s offense.

Last summer, Wilson ran a verified 4.37-second 40-yard dash and had an a 3.96-second shuttle time earlier this summer at a regional for The Opening. However, Wilson is not only adding speed to the Wolverines’ 2020 recruiting class.

St. Louis head coach Cal Lee said Wilson has an incredible work ethic, which he will bring with him to Ann Arbor.

“He’s got that attitude of trying to get better all the time,” Lee said. “He’s a good athlete, but besides that, just his effort on the field is tremendous. He just wants to get better and better.”