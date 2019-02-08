The Wolverine.com recruiting reporter Brandon Brown: Michigan’s overall class in 2019 is definitely in the B+ to A- range. The coaches filled needs, landed some five-star studs in Chris Hinton and Daxton Hill, brought in several glue guys that are going to work extremely hard no matter what and also reeled in some very versatile, athletic speed-in-space type of guys. They really hit on every area necessary.

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney: A-. It’s another strong finish for them coming off another disappointing finish to the season for them coming off a disappointing end of the season, another loss to Ohio State and then the way they played in the bowl. That could hurt them a little bit when it comes to closing out a class and keeping players…A lot of people want to play for Jim Harbaugh. They see the numbers he’s putting into the NFL and that’s going to be very, very important. They had been in the college football playoff hunt for so long in the season, that helped into the early signing period. It’s a very strong class and one of those classes that keep them in the highest echelon of the Big Ten.

Longtime national recruiting expert Tom Lemming: A-. They had an outstanding year, they didn’t finish strong on the field, but they had an outstanding year in recruiting and really came on strong. I was impressed with their class. They put together an outstanding class top to bottom.

The Fort’s Jim­_S: A-: After last year's disappointing finish and relatively small class there was a need to bring in both quality and quantity recruits in the 2019 class. Mission accomplished. With 26 signees Michigan was pretty much able to fill slots across the board on offense and defense. Critical immediate needs were met in the signing of a blue-chip RB (Zach Charbonnet), a couple of college-ready bodies at DT (Chris Hinton and Mazi Smith), an immediate impact safety (Daxton Hill) and a handful of small slot type receivers who should provide and added dimension to the short passing game (bubbles, slants, screens and slants) in Giles Jackson, George Johnson and possibly Mike Sainristil. Long-term needs were met with six-man offensive line group as a follow-up to last year's small two-man class. The addition of Cade McNamara adds another young QB to Harbaugh's pipeline as the QB issues we saw in the first few years of the Harbaugh era become a thing of the past. Am A- grade to me means that they have brought in the sort of talent necessary to make a run at a Big Ten title and possible playoff berth. This falls short of an "A" grade which would be, in my view, a national top five class. An "A+" season would be quite rare indeed.