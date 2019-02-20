Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Rylie Mills A Priority For U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Pqyosjpo3rro7a8idloz
Four-star strongside defensive end Rylie Mills has emerged as one of Michigan's top targets along the defensive line in the 2020 class.
Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com

Michigan offered Lake Forest (Ill.) High four-star strongside defensive end Rylie Mills almost a year ago and he's been high on U-M's board ever since. The 6-5, 270-pounder knows that he's a priority for the Wolverines and has enjoyed seeing several coaches over the last few months.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}