football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight — Braiden McGregor

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Three-star outside linebacker Braiden McGregor is an impressive looking prospect.
Brandon Brown

Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star outside linebacker Braiden McGregor and his Huskies defeated Lake Shore 28-18 in the first round of the Division II Michigan state playoffs on Friday. McGregor does a little bit of everything for Northern but really makes his hay as a defensive end. He was virtually unblockable off the edge and really left his mark on the playoff win.

