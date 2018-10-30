Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight — Braiden McGregor
Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star outside linebacker Braiden McGregor and his Huskies defeated Lake Shore 28-18 in the first round of the Division II Michigan state playoffs on Friday. McGregor does a little bit of everything for Northern but really makes his hay as a defensive end. He was virtually unblockable off the edge and really left his mark on the playoff win.
