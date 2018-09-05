Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-05 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight - Tyrece Woods

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Fyrcga2tqmmae40hedhp
Three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods made an impact in Belleville's win last week.
Brandon Brown

Belleville (Mich.) High three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods made his presence felt both on offense and defense in a 48-24 win over Livonia Churchill on Friday. The 6-2, 255-pounder had several stops from multiple positions on the defensive line and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in Belleville's win.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}