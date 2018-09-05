Michigan Football Recruiting: Scouting Spotlight - Tyrece Woods
Belleville (Mich.) High three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods made his presence felt both on offense and defense in a 48-24 win over Livonia Churchill on Friday. The 6-2, 255-pounder had several stops from multiple positions on the defensive line and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in Belleville's win.
