Michigan Football Recruiting: Soph. DE James Wilborn Updates Recruitment
At 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore defensive end James Wilborn is what schools look for when it comes to a rising pass rushing prospect. His great size and athleticism at such a young stage in his recruitment has landed him his first offer, from Michigan. Wilborn visited Ann Arbor twice last summer and plans to be back as well.
“I was shocked and very thankful to have an offer from the University of Michigan, being my first,” Wilborn said.
