Michigan Football Recruiting: Sophomore DT Elliot Donald Talks U-M Offer
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan offered sophomore defensive tackle Elliot Donald, out of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic, a couple of weeks ago and he didn’t quite see it coming.
Despite having been to Michigan before, the 6-2, 220 pound prospect says the offer was a surprise and he’s excited to continue his recruitment with Michigan.
“I just felt blessed when I was told they were going to offer,” Donald said.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news