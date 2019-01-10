Michigan has hired Josh Gattis away from Alabama to be the offensive coordinator and landed a rising star in the industry in doing so. Gattis most recently was co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Alabama and spent four years at Penn State before that coaching up receivers and coordinating the Nittany Lions' recruiting efforts.

BamaInsider.com recruiting reporter Andrew Bone followed Gattis very closely over the last year and was very complimentary in describing Gattis as one of the best recruiters in the country.

