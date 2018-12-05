Michigan offered junior tight end Jonathan Odom, out of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit a couple of weeks ago and he already has plans to visit Michigan in the future. Odom, a 6-6, 230 pound prospect, holds offers from Duke, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan and more thus far and says his interest in the Wolverines couldn’t be any higher.

“I definitely think I will be visiting U-M,” Odom said.





