Three big Michigan targets in the 2020 class pared their lists down and U-M is still in the mix. All three are from out of Michigan's local region so it's noteworthy that the Wolverines are still involved. A couple of big, coveted offensive linemen and one of the best prospects in Texas eliminated a total of 48 schools between the three of them but U-M made it through unscathed.

Atteberry visited Notre Dame within the last couple of weeks so it's not surprising that the they made the cut. The Irish, along with Duke, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State, will be battling it out for his services moving forward.



Thank you to every coach that has taken the time to recruit me and everyone that has helped me get to this point. 🔵〽️🌽☘️🙆🏼‍♂️ (These are my top 5) @savageedits15 @SixZeroAcademy @raptorathletics pic.twitter.com/zl5EPYkeaR — Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) March 11, 2019

Atteberry will take a trip to Ohio State in late March and he's also slowly working on scheduling some official visits possibly starting in the spring, which could include Michigan. As a Colorado kid, it's worth noting that his top five is completely comprised of schools out of his region. Nebraska is the closest to home but Lincoln is still almost 500 miles from Centennial. He's obviously giving schools in the midwest a shot and Michigan is still one of them.

Texas/Louisiana recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman recently broke down Michigan's chances with Mickens and he seemed to hit the nail right on the head. "Mickens, a top-50 prospect in the Rivals100, noted that Michigan is a school in regular contact with him along with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson. Of all the Texas players open to leaving the state, Mickens is among the most likely," Spiegelman said.

All glory to God, top 11 schools. pic.twitter.com/oCCr9WzXA8 — Rj Mickens (@RjMickens10) March 11, 2019

Mickens didn't cut his list down to a very small number but he did eliminate 16 schools according to his offer list. It's worth nothing that only one home-state school, Texas A&M, made the cut, which is consistent with what Spiegelman said about Mickens' interests.

It looked like a condensed battle for Young between Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State a few weeks ago, but things were shaken up a bit by recent offers from Auburn and Georgia. It was a little too later for Auburn but Georgia made the cut for Young as he took his total from 23 down to six.