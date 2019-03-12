Michigan Football Recruiting: Three Targets Keep U-M In The Mix
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Three big Michigan targets in the 2020 class pared their lists down and U-M is still in the mix. All three are from out of Michigan's local region so it's noteworthy that the Wolverines are still involved. A couple of big, coveted offensive linemen and one of the best prospects in Texas eliminated a total of 48 schools between the three of them but U-M made it through unscathed.
Atteberry visited Notre Dame within the last couple of weeks so it's not surprising that the they made the cut. The Irish, along with Duke, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State, will be battling it out for his services moving forward.
Thank you to every coach that has taken the time to recruit me and everyone that has helped me get to this point. 🔵〽️🌽☘️🙆🏼♂️ (These are my top 5) @savageedits15 @SixZeroAcademy @raptorathletics pic.twitter.com/zl5EPYkeaR— Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) March 11, 2019
Atteberry will take a trip to Ohio State in late March and he's also slowly working on scheduling some official visits possibly starting in the spring, which could include Michigan. As a Colorado kid, it's worth noting that his top five is completely comprised of schools out of his region. Nebraska is the closest to home but Lincoln is still almost 500 miles from Centennial. He's obviously giving schools in the midwest a shot and Michigan is still one of them.
Texas/Louisiana recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman recently broke down Michigan's chances with Mickens and he seemed to hit the nail right on the head.
"Mickens, a top-50 prospect in the Rivals100, noted that Michigan is a school in regular contact with him along with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson. Of all the Texas players open to leaving the state, Mickens is among the most likely," Spiegelman said.
All glory to God, top 11 schools. pic.twitter.com/oCCr9WzXA8— Rj Mickens (@RjMickens10) March 11, 2019
Mickens didn't cut his list down to a very small number but he did eliminate 16 schools according to his offer list. It's worth nothing that only one home-state school, Texas A&M, made the cut, which is consistent with what Spiegelman said about Mickens' interests.
It looked like a condensed battle for Young between Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State a few weeks ago, but things were shaken up a bit by recent offers from Auburn and Georgia. It was a little too later for Auburn but Georgia made the cut for Young as he took his total from 23 down to six.
Top 6... 🖤 pic.twitter.com/QgzuNZAL1e— John Young (@the_johnyoung) March 11, 2019
It feels like Kentucky is in the driver's seat here with Louisville and the Big Ten schools chasing. The Georgia offer is brand new but Young obviously likes what's happening in Athen as evidenced by the Bulldogs remaining in the mix. Young's recruitment once had a strong local and Big Ten flavor but it appears that at least one SEC offer has shaken things up and the picture won't come into focus until he takes his official visits in the coming months.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook