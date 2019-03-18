Michigan Football Recruiting: Tommy Brockermeyer Recaps U-M Visit
Forth Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal School sophomore offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer spent the weekend in Ann Arbor and thoroughly enjoyed himself. The 6-6, 270-pounder is one of the more coveted young lineman in the country and it certainly seems like Michigan acquitted itself well with the big Texan.
