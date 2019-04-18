Michigan Football Recruiting: Tony Grimes Ready To See U-M Again
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne cornerback Tony Grimes visited Michigan last fall for a game but some things have changed at U-M since then. The 6-1, 180-pounder isn't quite starting over with Michigan but he definitely feels like he needs to get back on campus.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news