Trente Jones was one of Michigan’s earliest commits in the 2019 class. So early in fact, that he was pledge to former Michigan offensive line coach Tim Drevno, who is now at USC. Now Jones will be coached by highly regarded second year coach Ed Warinner.

The Under Armour All American is physically ready to play, and says he’ll be at right tackle when he arrives in Ann Arbor.



“When Warinner came in, he knew exactly what he wanted out of the lineman,” Jones said.





