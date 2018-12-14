Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Four-star offensive tackle is commit No. 24 for Michigan in the 2019 class. Brandon Brown

Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan has announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

BREAKING: Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan has committed to #Michigan. Keegan goes 6-6, 310 pounds and is the No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 208 overall prospect nationally.https://t.co/o0jNLut7mU pic.twitter.com/g2Y9hcclmF — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) December 15, 2018