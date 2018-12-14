Trevor Keegan Goes Blue
Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan has announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
BREAKING: Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan has committed to #Michigan. Keegan goes 6-6, 310 pounds and is the No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 208 overall prospect nationally.https://t.co/o0jNLut7mU pic.twitter.com/g2Y9hcclmF— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) December 15, 2018
Keegan has been on Michigan's radar for a long, long time. He picked up his offer from the Wolverines in June of last year and has remained one of U-M's more coveted targets. Keegan visited Ann Arbor many times and always seemed like a pretty realistic target for the Wolverines.
Keegan is pledge No. 24 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is ranked No. 9 in the country according to Rivals.com. Keegan joins five Karsen Barnhart, Zach Carpenter, Trente Jones, Nolan Rumler and Jack Stewart as U-M's offensive line haul.
At 6-6, 310 pounds, Keegan is considered the No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 208 overall prospect nationally. He's also the top player in the state of Illinois. He's big, strong and athletic, which gives him a lot of positional versatility. He snaps some in high school but will likely never play center at the next level. He's listed as a tackle but might even be able to play guard in college. Wherever he ends up playing, he should succeed. He doesn't have many weaknesses making him a pretty safe bet to eventually earn solid playing time at Michigan.
