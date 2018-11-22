Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Tyrece Woods Decommits From Michigan

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from Michigan.
Lon Horwedel

Belleville three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from Michigan.

Woods picked up his offer from Michigan after impressing the coaches in person earlier this summer and committed not long after on Aug. 12. The 6-2, 255-pounder seemed like a bit of a stretch at the time as a player who falls somewhere in between linebacker and defensive lineman but the staff really liked what he did during the on-campus camp.

Michigan is now at 25 commits in the 2019 class and is still in good shape with a couple of defensive linemen. The Wolverines might lead for Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange five-star strongside defensive end Zach Harrison and might also continue to kick the tires with West Lafayette (Ind.) High four-star strongside defensive end and Purdue George Karlaftis depending on what happens with Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers.

Michigan is also still pursuing players at a few other positions making the numbers crunch very real in the 2019 class.

---

