Michigan Football Recruiting: Tyrece Woods Decommits From Michigan
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Belleville three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from Michigan.
Recruitment back open, please respect my decision‼️ pic.twitter.com/6ccctgtxbh— Tyrece Woods (@espnrece) November 23, 2018
Woods picked up his offer from Michigan after impressing the coaches in person earlier this summer and committed not long after on Aug. 12. The 6-2, 255-pounder seemed like a bit of a stretch at the time as a player who falls somewhere in between linebacker and defensive lineman but the staff really liked what he did during the on-campus camp.
Michigan is now at 25 commits in the 2019 class and is still in good shape with a couple of defensive linemen. The Wolverines might lead for Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange five-star strongside defensive end Zach Harrison and might also continue to kick the tires with West Lafayette (Ind.) High four-star strongside defensive end and Purdue George Karlaftis depending on what happens with Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers.
Michigan is also still pursuing players at a few other positions making the numbers crunch very real in the 2019 class.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook