Woods picked up his offer from Michigan after impressing the coaches in person earlier this summer and committed not long after on Aug. 12. The 6-2, 255-pounder seemed like a bit of a stretch at the time as a player who falls somewhere in between linebacker and defensive lineman but the staff really liked what he did during the on-campus camp.

Michigan is now at 25 commits in the 2019 class and is still in good shape with a couple of defensive linemen. The Wolverines might lead for Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange five-star strongside defensive end Zach Harrison and might also continue to kick the tires with West Lafayette (Ind.) High four-star strongside defensive end and Purdue George Karlaftis depending on what happens with Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers.

Michigan is also still pursuing players at a few other positions making the numbers crunch very real in the 2019 class.